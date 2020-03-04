What's the Best Factory Track Special That Doesn't Exist Yet?

While the coronavirus may have officially killed the Geneva Motor Show this year, that didn't stop automakers from showing off their new wares online and on their own terms. Among this year's most talked-about reveals was the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm , more hardcore versions of the already-divine Giulia Quadrifoglio with more power, more downforce, less weight, and—in the case of the GTAm—no back seats.

Did the world really need a more track-focused, less practical, limited-run version of Alfa's luxury sports sedan? Not really, but we're ultimately glad it exists. This got us thinking, however. Given god-like powers, what yet-to-exist track special would we conjure into existence? What new car, in your view, deserves to have its engine breathed on and its air conditioning removed in the name of lower Nürburgring lap times? Cadillac CT5-V ZL1 with a proper V-8 and no back seats? A lightened and tightened Mitsubishi Mirage Evolution?

One track variant we think would be super cool but somehow hasn't happened yet: a new NSX Type R. Since Honda/Acura reintroduced the supercar as a phenomenally fast hybrid back in 2016, the company hasn't done much to advance it other than a very mild refresh for 2019. No Type R. No Type S. No purist variant with the electric motors removed, unless you buy a GT3 race-ready model, of course.

C'mon Honda. Your V-6 hybrid tech must have improved since 2016 and based on how popular that outrageously-styled Civic is, the Type R badge still has plenty of enthusiast cachet. Slap that red badge on the NSX and remove the door panels, awful infotainment, and any pretenses of it being an "everyday" supercar. Oh, and don't forget to paint it Championship White.

