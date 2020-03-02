2021 Alfa Romeo GTAm: A 540-HP Giulia With a Giant Wing and Back Seat Delete

Alfa Romeo is bringing back the legendary GTA name with the Giulia GTA and GTAm. Sadly, no, they aren't coupes like the original GTA...unless you can call a four-door sedan with its back seats removed a "coupe." But at this point, we're just glad this isn't one of those slopey-roofed SUVs, okay?

Instead of a true two-door, the new GTA is essentially a more hardcore variant of the company's fantastic-but-problematic Giulia Quadrifoglio. The GTA's Ferrari-derived, 2.9-liter bi-turbo V-6 now makes 540 horsepower, up from the Quad's 505. It wouldn't be a track special nor a true GTA (the A-word in Gran Turismo Alleggerita means "lightened" in Italian) if it didn't shed some weight. A carbon fiber driveshaft, hood, roof, front bumper, front wheel arches, rear wheel arch inserts join aluminum engine, door, and suspension parts as well as Lexan (read: fancy plastic) side and rear window frames to cut 220 pounds from the Quadrifoglio's curb weight for a power-to-weight ratio of 6.2 pounds per hp, a figure Alfa says is best-in-class.