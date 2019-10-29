Watch a 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Get Ripped Apart Just to Be Detailed

Let’s face it, the world’s highways, byways, and alleys are just dirt-ridden passages splattering your new car’s perfectly pristine paint will all manner of filth. A simple wash and wax every few months, though, is good enough for most. Others, like Posh Detailing, view that formula as washing your hands without soap. Which is why the detailers nearly stripped a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its frame to complete its latest deep-clean.

According to the video posted to YouTube, Posh Detailing says that the level of attention given to the Porsche is not the average one to two days spent washing, waxing, and ensuring the cars entrusted to the detailers are pristine. The process detailed here (get it?) involves removing much of the 911 GT3 RS’ exterior panels to not only do a deep clean, but also access parts not normally accessible to apply a thin protective film over.