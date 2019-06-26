992-Generation Porsche 911 GT3 Test Mule Spotted on Autobahn With Giant Rear Wing

The latest generation of the Porsche 911, known internally as the Type 992, is just beginning to hit the roads around the world. As a result, an onslaught of new models will arrive in the coming years like the all-new Turbo and the hardcore GT2 and GT3 versions—until the full-assault RS variants come out.

Spy photos of next-gen cars have been floating around the web for quite some time, but new pictures of a Type 992 GT3 recently surfaced, showcasing what appears to be a new giant rear spoiler. It's unclear at this moment if the spoiler is standard or optional equipment, however.

The next-gen 911 in all forms is promising to bring even more performance than the outgoing model, and that’s clearly seen with just the standard Carrera model. For instance, the base Porsche 911 Carrera S is a whopping five seconds faster around the Nürburgring Nordschleife than the previous Carrera S, despite only having 30 more horsepower.