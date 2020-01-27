Super Bowl Ad May Show The New Porsche 911 GT3 Before Before You're Supposed To See it

Porsche hasn’t made a Super Bowl commercial since 1997, but up until this year, neither has it made an electric car. Times are a-changin' or so the song goes and now both things are charging forward with a brilliantly choreographed and superbly fun Super Bowl spot highlighting the brand’s Taycan EV in a plug titled "The Heist." However, while the Taycan is meant to be the star of the show, it appears that Porsche accidentally debuted the upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3. Whoopsie-doodle.

Before the action starts, and our possible GT3 teaser, we’re treated to an almost cartoon-like scene as the burglar slips past several Porsche Museum security guards in a silent Taycan before ultimately tripping an alarm. At this point, the jig is up, and the real eye-candy begins. As the security guards scramble to go after the thief, they jump into several tantalizing Porsche cars and tear off after them—the outcome is much better than seeing a Panamera crash into the building last year.

We get to see a legendary Porsche 917, along with a 918 Spyder, and a multitude of 911s all being selected. Even the intern gets a Porsche, though it's a Porsche tractor. And just as the action gets going, in a "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" shot of a tier of 911s, we're granted a look at what appears to be the new 992-generation 911 GT3. The Marvel-like Easter Egg will require you to pause the video at just the right moment, but it definitely resembles the preproduction prototypes we've spotted blitzing everyone's favorite German racetrack.