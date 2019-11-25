Watch a Rogue Porsche Panamera Roll Away and Crash Into a Wall at the Porsche Museum
“You did put it in park, didn’t you, honey?”
The flagship Porsche Museum in Stuttgart is a masterpiece, full of Porsche history from before the company started to its present-day and future. It's right there in Zuffenhausen, down the street from the historic Werk 1 building where the automaker got its start in its current home base.
One of the coolest things about it is the opportunity to drive one of Porsche's newest cars through the Porsche Drive program, which one unlucky individual fumbled royally right in front of the museum doors.
These Porsche Drive loaners get parked right outside of the front doors of the museum, no doubt to entice visitors to spend a little more to test them out.
Someone had a less than positive experience recently, though, as you can see a Panamera slowly rolling into a wall right outside the museum's front doors. Ouch!
The Drive reached out to Porsche to confirm who exactly was behind the wheel and that no one was hurt in this very low-speed collision, but has not received a response at the time of this writing.
GTBOARD.com, the Facebook page which posted the video, said that they believed that this Panamera was one of the loaners and not some other display car.
Porsche had to recall its older 2010-2016 model year Panameras due to a roll-away risk, but this doesn't really look like a mechanical failure. A conversation among The Drive's staff concluded that this just looks like someone had an extremely embarrassing day at the museum.
Here's hoping your day is going better than whoever was in charge of this Panamera.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDPorsche Unveils Modern 917 of Our Dreams to Celebrate Le Mans-Winner's 50th BirthdayThe Porsche Museum will feature 10 restored 917s as well as a never-before-seen concept to honor a half-century of the beloved racer.READ NOW
- RELATEDCheck Out the Secret Collection of Ultra-Rare Porsches at the Porsche MuseumLet Porsche take you on a tour of some of its lesser-loved classics, well-preserved in the museum vaults.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake A Peek Inside The Porsche MuseumGo back to the very beginning of Porsche history with hundreds of amazing cars under one roofREAD NOW
- RELATEDCheck out the New '70 Years of the Porsche Sports Car' Exhibit in BerlinThe limited-time exhibition at the 'Drive. Volkswagen Group Forum' celebrates Porsche's iconic performance cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Porsche Museum Built a Full-Size 911 Turbo out of Huge LegosThis life-size Porsche model is currently on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. Too bad it isn't drivable.READ NOW