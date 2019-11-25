Watch a Rogue Porsche Panamera Roll Away and Crash Into a Wall at the Porsche Museum

One of the coolest things about it is the opportunity to drive one of Porsche's newest cars through the Porsche Drive program, which one unlucky individual fumbled royally right in front of the museum doors.

The flagship Porsche Museum in Stuttgart is a masterpiece, full of Porsche history from before the company started to its present-day and future . It's right there in Zuffenhausen, down the street from the historic Werk 1 building where the automaker got its start in its current home base.

These Porsche Drive loaners get parked right outside of the front doors of the museum, no doubt to entice visitors to spend a little more to test them out.

Someone had a less than positive experience recently, though, as you can see a Panamera slowly rolling into a wall right outside the museum's front doors. Ouch!

The Drive reached out to Porsche to confirm who exactly was behind the wheel and that no one was hurt in this very low-speed collision, but has not received a response at the time of this writing.

GTBOARD.com, the Facebook page which posted the video, said that they believed that this Panamera was one of the loaners and not some other display car.

Porsche had to recall its older 2010-2016 model year Panameras due to a roll-away risk, but this doesn't really look like a mechanical failure. A conversation among The Drive's staff concluded that this just looks like someone had an extremely embarrassing day at the museum.

Here's hoping your day is going better than whoever was in charge of this Panamera.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com