Hemi-Swapped, Front-Engined Porsche 911: Awesome or Revolting?

Are you the kind of person who wants Porsche styling but disagrees with the company's rear-engine favoritism? "Say no more," as the youths would reply because one French tuning house has taken it upon itself to stick a Hemi V-8 in the front of a 997-generation Porsche 911.

Cooked up by Danton Arts Kustoms located in Vanosc, France, this blue drop-top ditches its rear-mounted flat-six for a massive Dodge eight-cylinder sitting where a normal 911 driver's luggage usually goes. Unsurprisingly, most of the former frunk lid (it's a hood now, we guess) had to be cut away to make room for all that motor. How do you say "no replacement for displacement" in French?