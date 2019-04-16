Porsche Panamera With Obnoxious Gold Wrap Impounded by Police Because It Was 'Too Shiny'
Since when was wrapping your car in reflective chrome a bright idea? Never.
There have been many obvious cases where money simply doesn’t buy class, or common sense. And despite what it’s called, common sense isn’t so common—so here’s another case. An owner of a very reflective and flamboyantly wrapped first-generation Porsche Panamera in Germany recently had his car impounded because the Hamburg Polizei found his car to be “too shiny.”
But that’s not the entirety of the story. According to the U.K.'s DailyMail, police in Hamburg pulled this driver, reportedly aged 31, over in the past for the same infraction. In the first stop, they ordered him to remove the foil wrap job as the reflective exterior could potentially blind other drivers, causing a massive safety hazard. They also required that he re-register the vehicle to make it roadworthy.
It seems the driver didn’t listen the first time around and thus, was once again pulled over by the police after being spotted in traffic. This time, however, instead of getting a slap on the wrist, the police seized his vehicle for the time being.
In addition to the Panamera being impounded, police issued a hefty fine while seizing his driving papers and his license plate. Before the owner could get any of those back, police mandated that he remove the wrap.
Apparently, this case isn't all that rare across the Atlantic. In addition to the aforementioned offenses by the driver in question, local German press reported that a Lamborghini owner was also stopped for a similar reason, though they complied and had the wrap removed.
