2025 Porsche Panamera Reaches New Peak With Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS

Porsche is bringing back two Panamera variants for 2025: the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid and our old favorite, the GTS. The former represents the most powerful ICE sedan Porsche’s ever built, but the latter looks to reclaim its perennial crown as the sweet spot within the lineup. Here’s how they differ.

2025 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

With the aid of electricity, the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid makes 771 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. It gets from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph—two-tenths of a second quicker and 8 mph faster than the last-gen Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. This car is the most extreme and luxurious Panamera available and, naturally, the most powerful Panamera ever made, recently breaking the Nürburgring lap record for internally combusted executive sedans, going around the Nordschleife in 7:24.17.

Porsche

This new hybrid Panamera is also said to boast more electric range than before, as well as quicker plug-in charging. A 25.9-kWh hybrid battery houses 45% more energy than the last gen’s, while a Porsche spokesperson told The Drive that “with the new 11-kW on-board AC charger, charging process can take as little as 2 hours and 39 minutes when using a suitable 11-kW charging option under optimal conditions.”

Rear steer, 400-volt Active Ride suspension, and ceramic composite brakes with yellow calipers are standard. Available as options are a carbon fiber “Aerokit” that apparently increases downforce by 132 pounds at 124 mph, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid employs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now using single-scroll turbos with increased pressure, instead of twin-scroll turbos hooked up to an eight-speed PDK transmission. This powertrain is shared with the new Panamera GTS.

2025 Panamera GTS

That electrified Turbo S Panamera may get all the headlines, records, and horsepower, but the GTS may just be the Panamera best suited for capital-D drivers. Billed as “the most agile Panamera,” the GTS makes 493 hp (up 20 hp from before), can reach 188 mph, and get from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than before).

Porsche

Standard equipment includes a sport exhaust, air suspension that sits 10 mm lower than a regular Pan’s with more aggressive calibration, and reinforced anti-roll bars.

Both the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS are available to order now and will arrive in “late Q1 2025.” The Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at $228,495, while the GTS starts at $156,195.

