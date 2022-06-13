Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio ‘America Edition’ Unveiled: Red, White, and Blue Included

Porsche's newest special-edition version of the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet is a red, white and blue convertible unveiled Sunday for North American buyers. The car pays tribute to the 1953 Porsche 356 "America" Roadster released 70 years ago that was specialized for American markets with the help of NYC Porsche dealer Max Hoffman. Although the initial car was a commercial flop, with only 16 examples ever built, it formed the basis of the successful Speedster line. Now 115 buyers get the chance to own a 992 with a special aesthetic package chosen in tribute to that original 356 America.

The 911 in discussion here is a standard Carrera GTS Cabriolet—no power or suspension modifications here—although it is only offered with a seven-speed manual transmission. It boasts the first use of a new Exclusive Manufaktur paint-to-sample hue of blue (Azure Blue) and feature model-exclusive, hand-painted white and red wheels, and an exclusive rocker graphic. Boris Apenbrink, head of vehicles at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, noted that "no 992 [chassis 911] existed with a black windscreen frame [before the America Edition]," and the process of making the A-pillars black required an extra step in the manufacturing process where the surround was foiled with a black matte finish. All America Edition buyers get Guards Red and Pebble Gray cross-stitching on a black leather interior to help drive home the American pride. If buyers opt for a $7,510 interior package, they'll also receive a red-colored pattern on the shift knob, red-and-gray headrest stitching, a red center stripe on the steering wheel, all complete with a color-matched key fob. Unfortunately, would-be America Edition owners will need to bring an order sheet for bragging rights, as the 911 will not be getting any plaques to proclaim its rarity despite the low three-digit production number.

This special edition will only set you back $186,370 after delivery (without the special key paint and the extra stitching; that'll push it over $190,000). Base price, that's roughly $37,000 more than a 2022 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio starts at. The paint is gorgeous, admittedly, but buyers can also wait until 2024 when Azure Blue will be added to the paint-to-sample Exclusive Manufaktur catalog that already spans roughly 150 colors, and then it can be sprayed onto any special-order Porsche you desire. If it's still compelling, order fast: only 100 are headed to America, and the final 15 head to our northern neighbors in Canada.