2023 Porsche Taycan Lineup Gets Range Increase, Still Maxes Out at 246 Miles
“Incremental software improvements” mean the flagship Porsche Taycan Turbo S sedan gets 222 miles of range instead of the previous 201.
Most 2023 Porsche Taycan variants are getting a slightly higher official EPA range due to "incremental software improvements." The GTS versions don't get a range bump but every other variant does. This means the max range for the Taycan as a whole doesn't change, remaining at the 246 miles achieved by the GTS sedan. However, the model with the shortest range, the Taycan 4S sedan, now boasts 206 miles, up from 199 previously.
Gaining the most drastic amount of miles (as a proportion of the miles it already had) is the Turbo Cross Turismo, getting a 14.2% increase, going from 204 to 233 miles. Here's a chart laying out precisely how much range each Taycan has gained.
|Variant
|EPA estimated range 2022 (miles)
|EPA estimated range 2023 (miles)
|Improvement
|Taycan sedan
|200
|208
|4%
|Taycan sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus
|225
|242
|7.5%
|Taycan 4S sedan
|199
|206
|3.5%
|Taycan 4S sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus
|227
|235
|3.5%
|Taycan GTS sedan
|246
|246
|0%
|Taycan Turbo sedan
|212
|238
|12.2%
|Taycan Turbo S sedan
|201
|222
|10.4%
|Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
|215
|235
|9.3%
|Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
|215
|230
|6.9%
|Taycan GTS Cross Turismo
|233
|233
|0%
|Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
|204
|233
|14.2%
|Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
|202
|222
|9.9%
As announced earlier in the year, other minor updates coming to the 2023 Taycan include the replacement of the single-color, 19-inch Aero wheel with the polished and painted S Aero wheel, the option of dashcam preparation encompassing pre-installed wiring harness front and rear, and the availability of Porsche's very nifty electrochromic Variable Light Control on all Taycans with the pano roof. Here's that thing in action.
Software updates that will also become available to existing 2020, 2021, and 2022 model year Taycans include a revised infotainment interface with a "colorful tile screen," a revised design for the head-up display, built-in Spotify integration, wireless Android Auto, and the ability to filter charging stations in the nav by power output.
Porsche is also updating the powertrain software so that the front motor de-energizes in Normal and Range driving modes to cut down parasitic load. Energy recuperation setting will stay constant when switching between drive modes, and the all-wheel-drive indicator in the dash now displays energy flow. To improve the charging experience, Porsche says the Taycan's battery will be able to precondition both quicker and to a higher temperature under the new updates.
Got a tip or question for the author about the Taycan? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com