2023 Porsche Taycan Lineup Gets Range Increase, Still Maxes Out at 246 Miles

Most 2023 Porsche Taycan variants are getting a slightly higher official EPA range due to "incremental software improvements." The GTS versions don't get a range bump but every other variant does. This means the max range for the Taycan as a whole doesn't change, remaining at the 246 miles achieved by the GTS sedan. However, the model with the shortest range, the Taycan 4S sedan, now boasts 206 miles, up from 199 previously.

Gaining the most drastic amount of miles (as a proportion of the miles it already had) is the Turbo Cross Turismo, getting a 14.2% increase, going from 204 to 233 miles. Here's a chart laying out precisely how much range each Taycan has gained.

Variant EPA estimated range 2022 (miles) EPA estimated range 2023 (miles) Improvement Taycan sedan 200 208 4% Taycan sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus 225 242 7.5% Taycan 4S sedan 199 206 3.5% Taycan 4S sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus 227 235 3.5% Taycan GTS sedan 246 246 0% Taycan Turbo sedan 212 238 12.2% Taycan Turbo S sedan 201 222 10.4% Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 215 235 9.3% Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 215 230 6.9% Taycan GTS Cross Turismo 233 233 0% Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 204 233 14.2% Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 202 222 9.9% <em>Porsche</em>

As announced earlier in the year, other minor updates coming to the 2023 Taycan include the replacement of the single-color, 19-inch Aero wheel with the polished and painted S Aero wheel, the option of dashcam preparation encompassing pre-installed wiring harness front and rear, and the availability of Porsche's very nifty electrochromic Variable Light Control on all Taycans with the pano roof. Here's that thing in action.

Software updates that will also become available to existing 2020, 2021, and 2022 model year Taycans include a revised infotainment interface with a "colorful tile screen," a revised design for the head-up display, built-in Spotify integration, wireless Android Auto, and the ability to filter charging stations in the nav by power output.

Porsche is also updating the powertrain software so that the front motor de-energizes in Normal and Range driving modes to cut down parasitic load. Energy recuperation setting will stay constant when switching between drive modes, and the all-wheel-drive indicator in the dash now displays energy flow. To improve the charging experience, Porsche says the Taycan's battery will be able to precondition both quicker and to a higher temperature under the new updates.