Watch the 2021 Porsche Taycan Reveal Livestream Here at 9am EST

Porsche, vanguard of performance and maker of the vaunted 911, is set to reveal its first electric car today in a global extravaganza featuring events on three continents emceed by former F1 and FIA Endurance driver Mark Webber. The 2021 Porsche Taycan will be shown in Canada, Germany, and China as the operation unfolds starting at 9am EST—but rather than trying to be in three places at once, you can watch the livestream here.

So far, the four-door Taycan looks like it will live up to the spectacle with a rumored 600+ horsepower, crazy-fast charging, and an interior filled with screens. More importantly, it's the first electric vehicle from a company with the singular ethos of Porsche. There's reason it's been selling the 911 for over 50 years: it tends to do things right. From what we've seen, the Porsche Taycan will be no different. See for yourself: