The Electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Will Be Revealed on September 4th via Livestream
Three simultaneous events on three continents—an ambitious debut for an ambitious car.
The all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan now has an official reveal date: September 4th, ahead of its anticipated public debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show the following week.
A official countdown link to the event livestream was first uncovered by the folks at Taycan EV Forum, showing that Porsche will pull the wraps off its first-ever electric car at a trio of simultaneous unveilings on three continents—one in Germany, one in China, and one in Canada—all linked up in an ambitious live video experience. Originally, it was expected that the sports sedan would first be shown at the Frankfurt show.
Hosting the whole shebang will be none other than former Porsche Motorsport endurance driver and nine-time F1 race winner Mark Webber—an ideal choice given his involvement with Porsche's pet project since it bore the code name of Mission E.
So far, we know that the electric Taycan will be offered in at least three variants: Taycan, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo. Its pricing is anticipated to begin in the low $90,000 for the base models and track upward to at least $130,000 for the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo. Porsche has recently confirmed that it has surpassed more than 30,000 reservations for the car globally.
The Taycan is expected to offer zero-emissions Porsche performance with an anticipated 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Reports indicate that the platform will utilize VW Group's new 350-kilowatt chargers, which are capable of topping off the car's range from near-empty to 80 percent in just 12 minutes.
The English livestream comes courtesy of Porsche's NewsTV broadcasting platform. Prepare to sync your watches with those attending the three events around the world:
- Canada: Wednesday September 4th at 9:00am EST
- China: Wednesday September 4th at 9:00pm CST
- Germany: Wednesday September 4th at 3:00am CET
- RELATEDSpied: 2020 Porsche Taycan Spotted Silently Blitzing CaliforniaPorsche’s electric future comes to the EV holy land.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Sedan Essentially Unmasked in ShanghaiPorsche brought its newest EV prototype to the streets of China, its hottest market, with nearly every design aspect visible to the publicREAD NOW
- RELATEDSpy Shots Reveal First Look at 2020 Porsche Taycan's Production InteriorPorsche has dialed it back a bit from the futuristic interior of the Taycan concept, and that's a good thing.READ NOW