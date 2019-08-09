The Electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Will Be Revealed on September 4th via Livestream

The all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan now has an official reveal date: September 4th, ahead of its anticipated public debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show the following week.

A official countdown link to the event livestream was first uncovered by the folks at Taycan EV Forum, showing that Porsche will pull the wraps off its first-ever electric car at a trio of simultaneous unveilings on three continents—one in Germany, one in China, and one in Canada—all linked up in an ambitious live video experience. Originally, it was expected that the sports sedan would first be shown at the Frankfurt show.

Hosting the whole shebang will be none other than former Porsche Motorsport endurance driver and nine-time F1 race winner Mark Webber—an ideal choice given his involvement with Porsche's pet project since it bore the code name of Mission E.