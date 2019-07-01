2020 Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Sedan Essentially Unmasked in Shanghai
Porsche brought its newest EV prototype to the streets of China, its hottest market, with nearly every design aspect visible to the public
Before officially unveiling the production model this September, Porsche is taking a Taycan prototype on a bit of an international promotional tour. Making an appearance in Shanghai—the heart of what is empirically Porsche's biggest market, China—is our least obstructed look yet at the company's upcoming electric car.
After posing for pictures in and around the Chinese metropolis, the Taycan mule went for a couple of demo laps at the city's Porsche Experience Center in the hands of Porsche Carrera Cup Asia driver Li Chao.
"The chassis of the new Taycan covers a wide range and successfully combines the precise handling of a sports car and the long-distance comfort of a saloon," said Li. "The Taycan steers into corners very directly and has plenty of grip."
To recap, Porsche's hotly anticipated EV will produce more than 600 horsepower, go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in under 3.5 seconds, hit 124 mph in under 12 seconds, and top out at over 155 mph. Driven reasonably, Porsche says the car will travel up to 311 miles without having to recharge. It's expected to start at a little over $90,000.
After China, the Taycan will make an appearance and be driven by Mark Webber at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend before heading to this year's final Formula E race in New York the week after. By the time the car makes its official debut later this year, Porsche says it will have done approximately 3.7 million test miles.
- RELATEDSpy Shots Reveal First Look at 2020 Porsche Taycan's Production InteriorPorsche has dialed it back a bit from the futuristic interior of the Taycan concept, and that's a good thing.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to This Sci-Fi-Like Porsche Taycan Prototype Zoom Around DenmarkThis high-performance electric car makes all the right noises—when it counts.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Taycan Already Has 20,000 Preorders, Is Set to Go on Sale by Year's EndThe first round of owners will receive three free years of EV charging through Electrify America.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Taycan Buyers Will Get Three Years of Free Fast-Charging in AmericaYour move, Mr. Musk.READ NOW
- RELATEDBooming Demand Forces Porsche to Increase Taycan ProductionInitial production was inked at 20,000 units, but now it could exceed 40,000.READ NOW