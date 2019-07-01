2020 Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Sedan Essentially Unmasked in Shanghai

To recap, Porsche's hotly anticipated EV will produce more than 600 horsepower, go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in under 3.5 seconds, hit 124 mph in under 12 seconds, and top out at over 155 mph. Driven reasonably, Porsche says the car will travel up to 311 miles without having to recharge. It's expected to start at a little over $90,000.

After China, the Taycan will make an appearance and be driven by Mark Webber at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend before heading to this year's final Formula E race in New York the week after. By the time the car makes its official debut later this year, Porsche says it will have done approximately 3.7 million test miles.