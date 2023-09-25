2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: Come for 512 HP, Stay for Purple Seats

The electrification of Porsche's bigger SUV continues with the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Coming in both traditional SUV or swoopy Coupe forms, the S E-Hybrid naturally slots between the Cayenne E-Hybrid (no S) and the high-performance Turbo E-Hybrid.

This mid-level plug-in Cayenne makes 512 horsepower and 553 lb-ft total from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and an electric motor. Individually, the V6 makes 348 hp while the electric motor contributes 174. For comparison, the non-S Cayenne E-Hybrid makes 463 total horsepower, while the Turbo E-Hybrid is good for 729, all told.

A bigger 25.9-kWh battery can charge at up to 11 kW, allowing for a full charge time of about two-and-a-half hours on a Level 2 charger.

Porsche

Porsche says the new S E-Hybrid hits 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and can do a 13-second quarter mile, 0.1 seconds quicker than the non-hybrid twin-turbo V8 Cayenne S. Other sporty tweaks include 20-inch Cayenne S wheels and quad tailpipes. There's more standard equipment, too, like adaptive air suspension featuring two-chamber, two-valve technology. Porsche also boasts of "additional functions in the My Porsche app" including the ability to control car-related functions without ever leaving Apple CarPlay. In-car video capability for the optional front-passenger screen and a new air quality system that can filter out particles and hazardous substances round out the interior features of note.

If you're interested, you won't have to wait to express interest. Porsche is taking orders for the Cayenne S E-Hybrid now and cars are slated to reach dealers in the spring. The regular-shaped version starts at $100,750, while the Coupe goes for $105,650.

While I'm sure the hybrid powertrain, standard air suspension, and enhanced CarPlay features are all well and good, the real appeal of this car is still probably the plum and gold interior. Check it out:

Porsche