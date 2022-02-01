2023 Aston Martin DBX707: A 697-HP, Twin-Turbo V8 SUV

Inside, it's pretty standard DBX stuff, with 16-way adjustable seats and choices of Alcantara or leather and dark chrome, bright chrome, or carbon fiber switchgear.

The familiar 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 powers the DBX707, but in this case it's been re-tuned to produce a claimed 697 hp and 663 pound-feet of torque. That power is transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed "wet clutch" automatic transmission that Aston says shifts faster and feels more direct and immediate. The car will hit 60 mph from zero in 3.1 seconds and has a maximum speed of 193 mph.

In terms of handling, the DBX707 has an updated electronic limited-slip rear differential to withstand the extra power; the car is able to send 100 percent of its torque to the rear wheels. And rounding off the handling is a reworked suspension system. The triple-chamber air suspension is still present, but Aston adjusted the springs, gave the car new damper valving, and improved the steering feel to provide some more weight off-center. Stopping power comes from a standard set of carbon-ceramic brakes, 16.5 inches in the front and 15.4 inches in the rear. Wheels? Twenty-two inches as standard, though you can go bigger (you can always go bigger) with an optional set of 23-inch alloys.