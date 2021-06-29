2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: A 631-HP SUV That Beats the 911 GT3 to 60 MPH

A standard, center-mounted Sport exhaust made of lightweight titanium cuts 40 pounds of weight and was developed specifically for the Turbo GT. Also made specifically for this car are the Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires which are wrapped around some gloriously gold, 22-inch wheels. Those tires are an inch wider than those that come on the Turbo Coupe and surround standard ceramic brakes with either yellow or black calipers.
Speaking of aesthetics, the Turbo GT makes itself known by way of a unique front fascia, a front lip, bigger side intakes, a carbon fiber roof, carbon rear diffuser, and an adaptive rear spoiler with carbon side plates and a two-inch gurney flap.
Order books on the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT are open now and examples will arrive at U.S. dealers in early 2022. Prices start at $182,150.