2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: A 631-HP SUV That Beats the 911 GT3 to 60 MPH

Remember that mysterious high-performance Cayenne that crushed the SUV Nürburgring lap record before it even got a name? Well, it has one now: the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Using the most powerful Porsche V8 engine on sale today, it's the quickest and fastest factory Cayenne ever.

Sitting comfortably at the top of the Cayenne range and only available in the Coupe bodystyle, the new Turbo GT borrows the twin-turbo V8 from the regular Turbo. It then adds 90 horsepower and 59 pound-feet of torque thanks to a new crankshaft, new pistons, new connecting rods, a new timing chain, and new torsional dampers. The turbos were optimized for this variant, as was the fuel injection system. Coupled with better cooling and a quicker-shifting eight-speed automatic, the Turbo GT makes 631 hp, 626 pound-feet, and gets from zero to 60 mph in a frankly ridiculous 3.1 seconds. It'll do the quarter mile in 11.6 and hit a top speed of 186 mph.