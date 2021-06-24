Manthey-Kitted Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nabs Claimed Production Car Nurburgring Record

The record doesn't yet appear on the Nurburgring site, but we would expect to see that updated in due course. It does bear noting, however, that while Porsche claims the car has set the fastest production car lap, the car in question sported an upgrade kit that was not available at the time the vehicle was actually in production—given that the 911 GT2 RS was only built up until the 2020 model year. With that said, the parts are available from Porsche and come with a warranty, so much quibbling will be had over what does and doesn't count as a legitimate production car. Have at it in the comments.

With Porsche claiming the title, it's likely that a few other automakers will be considering their options to wrest back some glory for their own stable. It should also help score some sales for the Manthey Performance Kit amongst existing 911 GT2 RS owners who want full bragging rights the next time they head to the track.

