Porsche hasn't yet revealed the exact specifications of the GT4 RS. However, based on Preuninger's statements, expect more than the 414 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque of the GT4, and a curb weight a little less than 3295 lbs. Speculation in the car world is rife, with expectations the GT4 RS could boast up to 500 horsepower. These figures are backed up by little hard information, however, so should be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, the obvious aero mods on the GT4 RS should help with sticking the car to the track in high-speed cornering.

Bergmeister refers to the car as an "uncompromising driving machine," noting that "it feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is impressively stable and well-balanced on the racetrack." We'd certainly love to take a go-kart out on the Tail of the Dragon, but it likely wouldn't be anywhere as near quick as the GT4 RS. Bergmeister's opinion carries some weight, but not only due to his fast laptimes. As a development driver, he spent over 500 hours behind the wheel during the car's development.

The GT4 RS will be fully revealed at its world premier in November, but for now, marvel at the hot tour of Germany's most famous racing circuit. The first Cayman to bear the RS moniker seems like it will live up to the badge.

