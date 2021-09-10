Elon Musk Claims Tesla Model S Plaid Set A Nurburgring Lap Record

The next step for Tesla will be running a Model S Plaid explicitly modified for better track performance. The plan is for "added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires" as stated by Musk, to help cut the laptime even further. These things may be done "without Tesla being in the loop" suggesting that the company may be working with an outside group to set a faster time. In response to a customer query regarding the availability of such parts for customers, the CEO indicated that Tesla will not provide these directly, instead recommending aftermarket workshops for such modifications .

The event also raised questions of if and when the Model S Plaid will receive a "Track Pack" for optimized performance in such situations. The Tesla CEO hedged, stating that a software update would be "probably a few weeks away" from delivery .

If official, the time is an impressive one, and will lay down the gauntlet to Porsche who will surely wish to wrestle the record back in short order. However, Tesla's time still fell short of other four-door production sedans like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 which set a record of 7:18.36 back in 2019. Notably, it's also slower than Tesla claimed could be possible when it first started testing Plaid prototypes at the 'Ring several years ago. Back then, there were reports of times as low as 7:13, with Tesla claiming in 2019 that a 7:05 might even be possible.

Thus far, we're yet to see confirmation from the Nürburgring but we'll be keeping a close eye on the record books for the official final word. Either way, expect Porsche to be preparing its next salvo in return.



Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com