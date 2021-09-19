Here's Your Chance to See Every Generation of Porsche RS in One Place

Architect and sometime rally driver Steven Harris will happily tell you that he’s obsessed with Porsches. When he was eight years old, his uncle took him for a ride in a 1958 Porsche 356 and that was it: Harris found his true love, in car form. His first Porsche was a 1967 Porsche 911 S in Aga Blue that he borrowed from his father during his college years. Once he could afford to buy his own, Harris started amassing an enviable collection of Porsche models, living his dream.

Now splitting his time between California and New York, Harris has stashed his beloved cars in various places and competes in events like the Ramshorn Rally, a 30-car event dedicated to air-cooled Porsches from 1989 or earlier. As of this week, the enthusiast has lent a significant portion of his collection to the Saratoga Automobile Museum for display, and it’s considered to be one of only a few complete collections of Porsche 911 RSs in the world.