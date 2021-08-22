Porsche 356 Restomod Is a Tartan-Clad Contender in Restoration Challenge

The Galpin 356 will compete against 40 Porsche models from the 1950s to the 2000s from dealerships around the country. Anything goes, and engines output somewhere between 75 and 612 horsepower. This 356 sports an air-cooled 1600SC flat-four pushrod engine with chromed accents and a 519 transaxle.
Matched to the custom-mixed Blue-Green finish from PPG, its 1960 magnesium Halibrand knock-off wheels (15-inch in the front and 16-inch wheels on the back) were painted in custom House of Kolor Gold with Matte Klear. The trim is color-matched to the exterior, and Porsche Santa Clarita modified it with shaved rocker moldings and rear reflectors to enhance the tailored body.
I don’t know who picked out the red leather with tartan inserts, but it’s striking. The mishmash of Blue-Green exterior, gold wheels, and red-with-tartan is unusual, but somehow it works. If the other Porsche models in this contest look as good as this, it's going to be tough for the judges to pick just one.
The 2021 Porsche Restoration Challenge entry period just closed, and soon one winner each will be picked from three regions: East, West, and South-Central. Those three cars will then move on to the final, and the grand prize winner will be crowned next month.
