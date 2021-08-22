Porsche 356 Restomod Is a Tartan-Clad Contender in Restoration Challenge

For the first time, Porsche is hosting its Restoration Challenge in the U.S. The Stuttgart-based brand says the U.S. is home to more classic Porsches than any other market, so it makes sense. Typically, the competition is based in Europe, so American dealerships are jumping on the chance to restore a car that needs a little love.

Galpin Motors-owned Porsche Santa Clarita (which, by the way, has a vault full of classics inside) recently finished its submission, a beautiful 1955 356. The tartan accents on the seats pull the whole interior together, and it’s a fine finale to the entry period of the competition.