Porsche is known for its pricey sports cars that garner worldwide acclaim. For some customers, though, even the wildest spec 911 isn't enough to satisfy their needs. They want something nobody else has, something that reflects their style and wealth. People like Jerry Seinfeld and ultra-rich CEOs sometimes get their way with vehicles like a custom 993 Speedster, but now Porsche is making the process of putting together custom rides—its Sonderwunsch program—an official one. Yes, if you're willing to join the development team as a financier, Porsche will make you a one-off custom car. But even then, there are limitations.

Porsche

First of all, you're going to need a heck of a lot of money. Not just Porsche money, either. It's going to cost $100,000 just to see if the project you want to undertake is even feasible. Also, keep in mind that the German automaker will only be doing three to five of these cars per year, so even if you're a multi-millionaire reading this, you'll probably still have to wait stuck in line behind somebody like Lawrence Stroll. And you'll definitely need Stroll money to develop this new custom car on top of the 100 grand you already paid. Porsche has not given an exact number—it will likely vary significantly between projects—but automotive development isn't cheap. Even with techniques like metal 3D printing that might make some of this custom work more feasible, it's going to be pricey. We're talking millions, here.

Porsche