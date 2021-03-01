A Safari Conversion Nearly Quadrupled This 2007 Porsche 911's Value

All of these modifications to the car definitely cost tens of thousands of dollars, but it's unlikely they cost more than this car eventually re-sold for, even if each wheel cost the seller $1,900. This means that, in a nutshell, the seller bought this Porsche, modified it into a safari off-roader, put 4,000 miles on it, and then sold it for a profit. Not a bad deal.
That being said, I'm not sure If I would sprint outside and start putting a lift on your car to flip it for a profit. I would like to say this sort of trend really only applies to cars that were already desirable in the first place, but I could be wrong. If making a car into a quasi off-roader is what's boosting values these days, it makes sense that automakers are all making CUVs now. It also makes sense that Porsche might just be working on a "Safari" style 911 internally, but those are just rumors so far. We'll have to wait and see if Porsche actually pulls the trigger.
