There's Video: Watch Singer's New ACS Safari 911 Play In Some Gravel

The delicious carbon bodywork, the fluorescent red interior, the savage bellow of that flat-six, and, of course, Tuthill's skillful maneuvering are all on display here and it only makes us want an ACS more than we already did.

Back in October, a suspiciously-high Porsche 911 test mule was spotted rocking what looked like wooden wheel arches at the Nurburgring, a possible sign that Porsche itself is preparing to introduce a Safari variant of the 992-gen 911 from the factory. If that is indeed what Porsche is doing, it's highly unlikely that the end product will ever hope to match the Singer on special-ness and exclusivity but it probably won't have the Singer's price tag either, which, according to Tuthill, remains an immensely affordable-sounding "It'll be what it'll be."

