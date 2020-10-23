Please Let This Suspiciously High Porsche 911 Prototype Be the Factory Safari Build of Our Dreams

[The mildly lifted mystery 911 appears at around 2:52 and 4:53 in the video above.]

While Porsche has disguised top-secret models as other, existing cars before and this ride height could work for a crossover, the fact that they've fitted a 992-generation 911 with wacky wheel arches makes us think that this could be a factory Safari build instead of a wacky drivetrain tester for a mini-Macan.

According to statesidesupercars, who posted footage of the mystery 911 to YouTube, the car was based on a 992-generation 911 Turbo. It was out during an Industry Pool session open to whichever manufacturer wants to test, so there are some other delights in the video, including the new 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (complete with its crazy goose-neck wing) as well as a Volkswagen van that's absolutely haulin' it.

This prototype 911 even made an appearance in Misha Charoudin's video proclaiming the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series as the probable new production car record holder around the Nürburgring.