Tuthill Porsche’s GT One Is Exactly How You Do a ’90s Tribute Right

In the niche industry of restomodded and reimagined classic sports cars that most of us could never dream of patronizing, there’s an even more specific niche of Porsche tributes. And there are plenty of them out there, from the likes of Ruf and Singer, as well as not one but two companies with the name “Gemballa.” Tuthill Porsche has thrown its hat into the ring once again after its 911K with another project inspired by the biggest, baddest homologation-special Porsche of the 1990s.

As someone with a penchant for said homologation specials, I have to say Tuthill’s outdone itself here. This is the GT One, and straight away, anyone who was paying attention about 30 years ago gets the reference. The GT One harkens back to the 911 GT1, specifically the original, 1997 incarnation of the car, with its 993-based design. The later 996-styled models tend to get more love—especially the much swoopier, Le Mans-winning 911 GT1-98—but Porsche’s first stab at a 911 prototype was its finest, in my view. Tuthill would seem to agree.

Tuthill Porsche

The GT One packs a 4.0-liter flat-six, though Tuthill is offering its 22 buyers a choice of natural aspiration or forced induction. The free-breathing version will develop more than 500 horsepower, while the turbocharged version targets at least 600. If it’s anything like the 911K, it’ll have a legendary redline. Those lucky few owners get a choice of transmissions too: either a seven-speed manual or dual-clutch box. There’s double-wishbone front and rear suspension, and a full carbon fiber body keeps everything light. The GT One tips the scales at 2,645 pounds, only a bit heavier than Porsche’s own 2,535-pound 911 GT1 Strassenversion.

Of course, we haven’t yet addressed the GT One’s other ace in the hole: its design. The exterior was penned by Florian Flatau, who also gave us the stunning Singer ACS, and I have no notes. Of course, my heart will always be with the original GT1, but Tuthill’s tribute is a fitting one, nailing the original car’s sublime touches, like its slender canopy and simple, clean front bumper with its wide air intake.

Tuthill Porsche, Stephan Bauer

In true 993 fashion, the turn signals are separate, slim-line elements below the circular headlights, and I love the way Flatau addressed the rear of the car, having those air channels wrap around the heckblende, tucked within the duckbill spoiler. Tuthill says that there will be an optional aero pack for track driving, and the GT One is certainly built for the task with an FIA-grade rollover protection system.

Aside from the fact the company is only making 22 of these, we don’t yet know how much Tuthill plans to charge for the GT One. You know, Porsche actually considered making a modern-day 911 GT1 in the form of the 919 Street, but it never went anywhere. It’s a shame. The world can always use more road versions of race cars.

The Tuthill GT One, along with an image of its inspiration for good measure. Tuthill Porsche, Stephan Bauer, Porsche

