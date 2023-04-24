This Crashed 361-Mile Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Copart Was Too Good for This World

One of the 1,000 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS' in North America just popped up on Copart—the last place anyone wanted to see one—in Houston. Not only is the 911 GT2 RS an incredibly rare, special sports car, this specific one didn't even finish its break-in mileage before getting wrecked, with only 361 miles on the odometer. Some Copart cars are salvageable and can be had cheap enough that repairing them makes sense. Not this one, though; this 911 GT2 RS looks like a goner.

How this 911 GT2 RS met its fate is unclear, but its entire passenger-side front fender is gone, the front and rear passenger-side wheel carriers look bent, the A-pillar is damaged, and so too is the roof. The driver-side door is mangled, too, and it doesn't even have a rear hood. There looks to be some pretty significant chassis damage, so this car is likely toast.

That doesn't mean it can't still be valuable, though. Since most of its damage is at the front, its rear-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission could still be good. It also still has some good interior bits despite every airbag coming to the rescue. Its seats look to still be in decent shape, and the same goes for its center console and touchscreen. So anyone that could use such parts for their own project 911 might be interested in this crashed GT2 RS.

Leftover parts are likely little consolation to Porsche enthusiasts, however. Not only is the 911 GT2 RS a very rare car in the U.S., this specific one wears a fantastic color scheme. The car itself is painted in a dark shade of green, with black accents (such as the outside door handles), the rear fender intake vent, and black wheels, along with a few yellow touches, like the "GT2 RS badge" and yellow brake calipers.

When writing this, this wrecked 911 GT2 RS had less than 24 hours before it moves on to a new owner. The current bid is up to $25,500. It would be interesting to know what the potential buyers have planned for a car that clearly needs a fortune to fix. Until then, though, seeing a rare car like the GT2 RS wind up as a mangled mess in a junkyard breaks my heart.