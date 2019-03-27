Watch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Dance Around Road Atlanta, Set the Production Car Lap Record
Say what you want, but calling a Porsche 911 GT2 RS a "production car" is like calling Godzilla "just a lizard."
A Porsche 911 GT2 RS driven by Randy Pobst set the new production car lap record at the famous Road Atlanta circuit in Braselton, Georgia. The aero-heavy 911 set a scorching-fast lap time of 1:24.88, officially making it the fastest car currently under production (albeit temporarily) to lap the 2.54-mile circuit.
Onboard video of the blistering lap was uploaded to Porsche's official YouTube channel, showing not just Pobst's incredible skills at work—but also real-time VBOX data feeding off the car as it's being manhandled through the ups and downs of the famous road course. According to Porsche, Rolex 24 and Le Mans class winner David Donohue shared the wheel with Pobst during the record attempts, but it was the latter who set the official time used for record-keeping.
The GT2 RS currently holds several track lap records around the world, including the production car lap record at the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs International Raceway. As far as "the big one," Porsche originally earned bragging rights at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in September of 2017, only to be dethroned by the mighty Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in July 2018.
Porsche's production car that's basically a racing machine may be extremely fast, but its lap time is mere peanuts compared to that of an off-duty Ferrari Formula 1 car. In March 2018, former Ferrari F1 test driver Marc Gene obliterated the previous longstanding record by more than five seconds with a lap time of 1:01.200 at the wheel of a Ferrari F2003-GA. In comparison, that's 23 seconds faster than the GT2 RS.
- RELATEDPorsche to Restart 911 GT2 RS Production After Cargo Ship Sinks With Cars On Board (UPDATE)The previous-generation 911 GT2 RS went out of production in February—but not for these unlucky owners.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Plans to Build Several 992-Generation 911 GT Variants: ReportA third, "lifestyle" category of 911 will also apparently be a thing soon.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe: A Sportier, Sexier-Looking SUV for the Family TypesCoupe and Turbo all the things.READ NOW