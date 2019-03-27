Watch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Dance Around Road Atlanta, Set the Production Car Lap Record

A Porsche 911 GT2 RS driven by Randy Pobst set the new production car lap record at the famous Road Atlanta circuit in Braselton, Georgia. The aero-heavy 911 set a scorching-fast lap time of 1:24.88, officially making it the fastest car currently under production (albeit temporarily) to lap the 2.54-mile circuit.

Onboard video of the blistering lap was uploaded to Porsche's official YouTube channel, showing not just Pobst's incredible skills at work—but also real-time VBOX data feeding off the car as it's being manhandled through the ups and downs of the famous road course. According to Porsche, Rolex 24 and Le Mans class winner David Donohue shared the wheel with Pobst during the record attempts, but it was the latter who set the official time used for record-keeping.