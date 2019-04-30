Watch a Stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS Claim Road America's Production Car Lap Record

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is on a bit of a warpath, racking up records left and right. Its latest conquest? Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's Road America. The amped-up 911 recently lapped the 4.048-mile track in just 2:15.17, successfully claiming the production car lap record for yet another major North American circuit.

The car was piloted by 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans class winner David Donohue, who apparently clinched the record in just two laps, highlighting—according to Porsche—"not just the track capability, but also the approachability of the car." Ensuring us that no tire-based trickery was involved, Porsche says the lap was done on a set of street-legal, factory-optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 rubber.