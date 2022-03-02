Buy NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart’s 415-Acre Indiana Ranch for $30M

It's doubtful that the man nicknamed "Smoke" will leave all his helmets or that wall-mounted Indy car for the next owner, but it should at least give you inspiration for how to decorate with your prized possessions. The basement is currently loaded with some of the coolest racing memorabilia a NASCAR fan could ask for, unless your favorite driver ever is Joey Logano. Just look at the display cases.

There are six separate bedrooms, plus eight full bathrooms and three half-baths, which seems like plenty. Everywhere you look, there's lodgepole pine and granite. In all, it's a great place to go and relax after a morning of hunting, or an evening of fishing. It's actually a licensed hunting reserve with elk, deer, and turkey roaming throughout the property. If you're an angler, there's a stocked nine-acre lake, too.

I couldn't even begin to guess the best way to pay for such a huge place, but the listing has a built-in mortgage calculator that should help. With 20 percent down, or about $6 million, your payment works up to about $104,500 per month for 30 years. That's at a 2.95 percent interest rate, mind you. Like I said, the housing market's just nuts right now, even in Columbus, Indiana.