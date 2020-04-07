Gold Rush Rally Co-Founder Ben Chen Charged With Drugged Driving After Gemballa Mirage GT Rampage in NYC

Life in New York City is anything but normal these days. Still, it was a shock to see the driver of a rare Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT leave a trail of destruction in Midtown Manhattan at 7:30 in the morning on Tuesday, smashing into multiple cars and attempting to flee the scene before being arrested and charged with drugged driving by New York's finest. Now The Drive can confirm that the wheelman was none other than the car's owner: Thirty-three-year-old Benjamin Chen, a supercar collector and founder of the notorious Gold Rush Rally.

The Drive obtained a summary of the NYPD arrest report, which states that Chen was the driver and was arrested for reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. Here's the statement in its entirety:

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at approximately 0730 hours, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of West 44 Street and 11 Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Upon arrival officers observed a 33-year-old male operator and sole occupant of a 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT conscious and alert. Further investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 struck the rear of a parked unoccupied vehicle #2 and fled southbound on 11 Avenue in his Porsche The motorist proceeded to strike vehicles #3,4 and 5 that were also parked and unoccupied in the vicinity of West 44 Street where his vehicle came to a rest. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The following individual was arrested and charged with the above incident: