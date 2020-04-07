Gold Rush Rally Co-Founder Ben Chen Charged With Drugged Driving After Gemballa Mirage GT Rampage in NYC
Not a headline we expected to write today.
Life in New York City is anything but normal these days. Still, it was a shock to see the driver of a rare Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT leave a trail of destruction in Midtown Manhattan at 7:30 in the morning on Tuesday, smashing into multiple cars and attempting to flee the scene before being arrested and charged with drugged driving by New York's finest. Now The Drive can confirm that the wheelman was none other than the car's owner: Thirty-three-year-old Benjamin Chen, a supercar collector and founder of the notorious Gold Rush Rally.
The Drive obtained a summary of the NYPD arrest report, which states that Chen was the driver and was arrested for reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. Here's the statement in its entirety:
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at approximately 0730 hours, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of West 44 Street and 11 Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Upon arrival officers observed a 33-year-old male operator and sole occupant of a 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT conscious and alert. Further investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 struck the rear of a parked unoccupied vehicle #2 and fled southbound on 11 Avenue in his Porsche The motorist proceeded to strike vehicles #3,4 and 5 that were also parked and unoccupied in the vicinity of West 44 Street where his vehicle came to a rest. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The following individual was arrested and charged with the above incident:
- Chen, Benjamin
- 33-year-male
- [Address redacted]
The jarring images of the wrecked Gemballa Mirage GT, a 1-of-25 custom build by the German tuning powerhouse, spread rapidly across social media in the immediate aftermath of the crashes. Video footage later revealed that Chen lost control of the supercar on arrow-straight 11th avenue and spun into a parked Toyota Sienna at high speed. Despite heavy front-end damage, he was able to drive away, striking three more parked cars before his brief and glorious flight came to an end.
Early news reports described the car as possibly being stolen. But commenters quickly pointed out that the man being ordered out of the leaking wreckage by a New York State trooper bore a strong resemblance to the owner of such an easily identifiable vehicle: Ben Chen. One video shows an officer asking him where he's trying to go as he briefly revs the engine.
Chen's gained a measure of fame in the car world as a visible young supercar collector and co-founder of the Gold Rush Rally, an annual multi-state supercar owner rally that's known for its...questionable behavior and at least a few major accidents.
The Carrera GT was already a handful out of the box, with a 603-horsepower V-10 connected driving the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Gemballa pushed it to 670 horsepower, added a whole bunch of lightness, and swapped in a coilover suspension. Chen talked about the extensive conversion process in this Dupont Registry article from 2014; he also said he planned on driving it "at least once a month, [as] it is not good for CGTs to sit."
