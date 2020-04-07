Driver Annihilates Ultra-Rare Gemballa Mirage GT in Manhattan Hit-and-Run 'Rampage' (UPDATE)

If you felt a disturbance in the force this morning, you weren’t alone. Early this a.m., a Gemballa Mirage GT—you might recognize it as a modified Porsche Carrera GT—was used to smash into several parked cars in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City before finally coming to a crumpled halt just past the Javits center. It's unclear why the rampage occurred, but let's pour one out for the poor Porsche that’s under all that bodywork.

Update 2:00pm ET: Reports on social media and elsewhere point to the owner of the Gemballa Mirage GT, noted supercar collector and Gold Rush Rally founder Ben Chen, being the driver at the time of the crash. You can see a man that strongly resembles Chen exiting the wreckage in the video below. The Drive reached out to the NYPD, who said the driver was in custody and taken to perform a sobriety test, though the spokesman did not disclose the driver's identity. We'll update this post when we receive more information. The original story continues below.