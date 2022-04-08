Porsche's Celebrating 50 Years of RS Cars at Indy, and You're Invited

This year marks 50 years since Porsche's RS moniker first came on the scene, and the automaker will be celebrating with its second-annual Sports Car Together Fest to be held on Labor Day weekend.

Believe it or not, it's been half a century since the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS debuted as the first production P-car to string the letters R and S together (yes, I know R and S are saddled beside each other in the word "Porsche" but you know what I mean). Sporting a 2.7-liter engine larger than the standard car's, it went on to become one of the most legendary Porsches to ever exist and launch an entire dynasty of lightened RS cars. In the '90s, Porsche introduced a limited-run RS version of the 964 before giving the suffix to the 993 as well.