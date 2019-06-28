Bare Carbon Fiber Porsche 935 Race Car Is 3,042 Pounds of Beautiful Unobtanium

On top of the performance benefits, this weaved Porsche is one of the most sinister looking cars we've seen in a while.

If, for some reason, none of the revived Porsche 935's classic racing liveries float your boat, here's a version of the ultra limited-run track car that features no scheme at all, save for beautiful bare carbon fiber. Replacing steel and aluminum body panels, this 935 is apparently even more stable than before and weighs just 3,042 pounds.

Based on the 911 GT2 RS, the track-only 935 will be limited to just 77 units and cost $817,000—although one anonymous buyer seems to think it's already worth a lot more, attempting to scalp their build slot for almost $1.7 million. It pays tribute to Porsche's legendary race car of the same name, one example of which happened to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979.

The 935 uses the same 700-horsepower, turbo flat-six and seven-speed PDK transmission as the GT2 RS but cranks the race car factor up to 11 with a steering wheel and gauge cluster lifted out of the firm's GT3 R racer, a six-point harness racing seat, and side mirrors borrowed from the 911 RSR. It's also got a shift lever wrapped in wood just like the 917 and Carrera GT.

Details are scarce over whether the lucky 77 customers will actually be able to order their 935 in bare carbon or if this is just a one-off engineering/marketing exercise but our bank accounts, unfortunately, don't put us in any position where that's of any genuine concern.