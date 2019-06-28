Bare Carbon Fiber Porsche 935 Race Car Is 3,042 Pounds of Beautiful Unobtanium
This is what the Batmobile would look like if Batman's secret identity was Jerry Seinfeld.
If, for some reason, none of the revived Porsche 935's classic racing liveries float your boat, here's a version of the ultra limited-run track car that features no scheme at all, save for beautiful bare carbon fiber. Replacing steel and aluminum body panels, this 935 is apparently even more stable than before and weighs just 3,042 pounds.
On top of the performance benefits, this weaved Porsche is one of the most sinister looking cars we've seen in a while.
Based on the 911 GT2 RS, the track-only 935 will be limited to just 77 units and cost $817,000—although one anonymous buyer seems to think it's already worth a lot more, attempting to scalp their build slot for almost $1.7 million. It pays tribute to Porsche's legendary race car of the same name, one example of which happened to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979.
The 935 uses the same 700-horsepower, turbo flat-six and seven-speed PDK transmission as the GT2 RS but cranks the race car factor up to 11 with a steering wheel and gauge cluster lifted out of the firm's GT3 R racer, a six-point harness racing seat, and side mirrors borrowed from the 911 RSR. It's also got a shift lever wrapped in wood just like the 917 and Carrera GT.
Details are scarce over whether the lucky 77 customers will actually be able to order their 935 in bare carbon or if this is just a one-off engineering/marketing exercise but our bank accounts, unfortunately, don't put us in any position where that's of any genuine concern.
- RELATEDNew Porsche 935 Track Car Looks Mighty Fine in These Classic Racing LiveriesIf you're lucky enough to score one of only 77 new Porsche 935s, you'd have to be crazy not to order it in bright Vaillant turquoise.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Revives Historic 935 Race Car at Rennsport ReunionPorsche will sell just 77 examples of this track weapon for $817,000 apiece.READ NOW
- RELATEDHigh-Rolling Scalper Selling Porsche 935 Build Slot for Nearly $1.7 MillionPorsche is only making 77 of the limited-edition track cars for $817,000 apiece, but a buyer has decided they want to sell theirs for twice the price.READ NOW
- RELATEDOnly Street-Legal Porsche 935 Ever Made Is for Sale in GermanyThe car was first made road-worthy by Walter Wolf, former part-owner of the Williams racing team.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow A Cycling Speed Record Was Nearly Set With a Porsche 935 TurboEver find yourself caught in the slip stream of an 800 horsepower Porsche race car at speeds over 100 mph?READ NOW