Sad: This $1.5M, Track-Only Porsche 935 For Sale Was Robbed of Ever Being Driven
After being delivered in February, the car has sat stationary. Not that any race tracks have been open since then.
As the saying goes, "Some humans ain't human." At first glance, that applies to whoever bought this million-dollar Porsche 935 track car and never took it out of their climate-controlled garage. Then, when you consider that it was delivered in February—about the time coronavirus took over the globe—you've got to cut the Monaco-based collector some slack.
This Martini-liveried P-car is headed to RM Sotheby's European Sale in less than two weeks. There, it's expected to fetch between $1.25M and $1.5M via the consignor's online auction. It's the second of just 77 examples built by the Stuttgart automaker, and as I touched on, it's had zero miles put on it since reaching the current owner.
The revived 935 is an exercise in nostalgia, referencing back to the heroic Le Mans fighters that Porsche originally bred some 35-40 years ago. Just like those fire-breathing racers, this new one wears the iconic Martini colors and features a new spin on the "whale-tail" rear-end design.
Everything else is new, though, as it's built on the Nurburgring-conquering 911 GT2 RS. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six conjures up 690 horsepower and sends it to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK transmission. This output is managed by a slew of trick computer systems meant to make the car even faster by maximizing traction as well as power application.
Peg the accelerator and you'll blast past 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. Keep it up and soon you'll be at the 935's top speed of 211 miles per hour, which is plenty fast on pretty much any track. While Le Mans would technically be the car's spiritual home, imagine tossing it around Italy's high-speed Monza circuit. Nothing but that howling flat-six and long, long straights.
The current owner never got to experience this, of course, though I wouldn't blame them if they've spent the last three months just staring at it.. The 2020 935 is beautiful, after all, with its flat nose and swaths of visible carbon fiber. It even rocks "turbofan" rear wheels, just like the originals, giving a stark contrast between the bright red rollers and the black centerlocks at the front.
We'll keep an eye on how much this Porsche sells for at RM Sotheby's auction, which is slated to take place on June 11. In the meantime, I'll just daydream of strapping into the Recaro bucket seats, flipping all the switches, and hammering the throttle.
Mostly because I don't have $1.5M.
