Sad: This $1.5M, Track-Only Porsche 935 For Sale Was Robbed of Ever Being Driven

As the saying goes, "Some humans ain't human." At first glance, that applies to whoever bought this million-dollar Porsche 935 track car and never took it out of their climate-controlled garage. Then, when you consider that it was delivered in February—about the time coronavirus took over the globe—you've got to cut the Monaco-based collector some slack.

This Martini-liveried P-car is headed to RM Sotheby's European Sale in less than two weeks. There, it's expected to fetch between $1.25M and $1.5M via the consignor's online auction. It's the second of just 77 examples built by the Stuttgart automaker, and as I touched on, it's had zero miles put on it since reaching the current owner.