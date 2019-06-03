Porsche Boxster Bergspyder Is a Roofless, Single-Seater Concept That Never Made it to Production

And it would've been a fast one-seater at that, with a curb weight of just 1,099 kilograms (2,423 pounds) and the 3.8-liter flat-six from the day's Cayman GT4. Porsche estimated that 375 horsepower would have been good for a 0-to-60 sprint of just over four seconds, and a Nürburgring lap quicker than 7:30.

So with the Boxster Bergspyder close enough to production that Porsche could've tested those benchmarks, what went wrong? Porsche wasn't confident that the totally roofless, windshield-free car would have been registrable in some of its target markets, which could have relegated it to being a track car. Porsche already sells its share of track toys, so it decided not to pursue the Boxster Bergspyder, instead putting the car on private display until its public reveal on Saturday at the 2019 Gaisberg Hill Climb.

Was the Boxster Berdspyder's cancellation a lost opportunity for greatness? Or would it have turned into another debacle of limited-edition Porsche scalping? Going by the recent case of a 935 build slot flipper, we're inclined to guess the latter.