Porsche Will Now Custom Wrap Your New 911, Boxster, Cayman Directly From the Factory

Porsche is launching a new program called Second Skin. And no, despite the funky name, it isn't a line of 911-branded male contraceptives. What it is, is a service that allows Porsche customers to skip the third-party wrap shops and get their speedy creations wrapped from the factory just the way they want them.

Kicking off in July, Second Skin lets customers picking up a new Porsche in the company's home country of Germany—have their cars custom wrapped before it's delivered—a service that has typically been handled after delivery by the aftermarket industry. Judging from the online configurator, it'll only be available for the 718 Cayman and Boxster as well as both 992 and 991.2 versions of the 911 at launch, but all other Porsche models will allegedly be added at a later time.

Vinyl wraps have quickly become one of the most popular modifications in the luxury car world and it's not hard to see why. Vinyl lets your car change its look completely without the cost and complication of a repaint, while providing protection for the original factory paint. Hashtag resale value.