2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Make Official Debut With Hefty Price Increase

The 911 Carrera still churns out a healthy 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is 10 more horses than the outgoing naturally-aspirated car. In comparison, the Carrera S knocks out 444 hp and 391 lb-ft thanks to slightly larger turbochargers over the base Carrera. With the automaker’s PDK dual-clutch transmission, now with eight forward gears, 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) happens from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds. Add the optional Sport Chrono Package and that time drops to four seconds flat.

The 911 Carrera is anything but an entry-level model as it still comes with the legendary driving dynamics offered by its rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. With 19-inch wheels up front wrapped in 235/40 ZR tires and 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR rubber at the back, there’s no shortage of grip to put the power down or to instill the fear of tragic consequences should one accidentally induce lift-off oversteer mid-corner.

Both Carreras also debut with a hefty price increase. The pricier 911 Cabriolet starts at $111,550 including a $1,350 destination charge, while the base 911 Coupe starts at $98,750 (also including destination). Compared to the outgoing 991 variants, the Cabriolet represents a price increase of $6,900 and the Coupe $6,400. Both models are available to order today with deliveries expected early next year.