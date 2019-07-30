2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Make Official Debut With Hefty Price Increase
The fixed-roof 911 starts at $98,750 while its open-air sibling comes in at $111,550. That's an increase of nearly $7,000 over the 991 model.
The latest rendition of Porsche’s iconic 911 Carrera, the Type 992, took its official bow at the 2018 Los Angeles International Auto Show in 2018. But during that time, the company decidedly kicked off the next-gen car with the Carrera S and Carrera 4 S models. Monday night, the company introduced the base Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet—and if your pockets allow so—they're now available to order at your local dealership.
Like the more powerful Carrera S, the base model comes with the company’s latest 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six, which has ruffled the feathers of some hardcore P-Car enthusiasts who maintain that the turbo engines should be left for the 911 Turbo. But alas, fuel economy and emissions regulations have taken their toll, but at no great loss really.
The 911 Carrera still churns out a healthy 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is 10 more horses than the outgoing naturally-aspirated car. In comparison, the Carrera S knocks out 444 hp and 391 lb-ft thanks to slightly larger turbochargers over the base Carrera. With the automaker’s PDK dual-clutch transmission, now with eight forward gears, 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) happens from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds. Add the optional Sport Chrono Package and that time drops to four seconds flat.
The 911 Carrera is anything but an entry-level model as it still comes with the legendary driving dynamics offered by its rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. With 19-inch wheels up front wrapped in 235/40 ZR tires and 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR rubber at the back, there’s no shortage of grip to put the power down or to instill the fear of tragic consequences should one accidentally induce lift-off oversteer mid-corner.
Both Carreras also debut with a hefty price increase. The pricier 911 Cabriolet starts at $111,550 including a $1,350 destination charge, while the base 911 Coupe starts at $98,750 (also including destination). Compared to the outgoing 991 variants, the Cabriolet represents a price increase of $6,900 and the Coupe $6,400. Both models are available to order today with deliveries expected early next year.
