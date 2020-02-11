Wishful Seller Wants $90,000 for Crashed Porsche 911 Turbo 'Slantnose' Cabrio

There was no sole cause for the ballooning values of air-cooled Porsche 911s during the Twenteens. Magnus Walker's Urban Outlaw, the upper class turning classic cars into financial speculation, and pop culture coming back around on '80s cheesiness all played their roles, and as a result, cars that were once worth four figures occasionally sold for six. While the luftgekühlt 911 market does finally appear to be plateauing, there are still people out there asking scoff-worthy sums for classic 911s regardless of condition, often just because their car is air-cooled, which some mistake for provenance in and of itself.

But what's a car worth if it is indeed a shoddily kept, but rare variant? What would an authentic 930 Slantnose be worth if it were wrecked? We may be about to find out, because such a car is currently listed for sale on eBay for the eyebrow-raising price of $90,000.