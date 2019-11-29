This W-12 Engine-Swapped Volkswagen Van With 464 HP Can Shred a Race Track

The D2-generation W-12 engine wasn't the only A8 component that made it into the build, per the parts list in the video as well as TuningBlog.eu's spec list for the VW. The bus also sports the front and rear axle from the Audi A8 including the car's brakes, plus a five-speed Tiptronic transmission that mates to the bigger engine.

It all rides on 20-inch black BBS Le Mans alloy wheels, H&R Cup springs, and Koni Sport shocks. That lowers it all considerably to keep the big mass of the W-12 from tipping it over like a big angry bread loaf in turns.

Inside, Recaro leather seats from the T6-generation Volkswagen Transporter keep the front occupants in their seats a little better. There's also a movable rear bench from the T6 in the back so you can thoroughly terrify extra passengers with all 464 horsepower. The windows have been tinted dark to match its mean appearance.

Finally, a four-pipe sport exhaust ensures that you can hear that wonderful, wacky W-12 engine loud and clear.