VW Rolls Out Swanky New Transporter 6.1 Van, But It Won't Be Coming to the US

Volkswagen unveiled its latest iteration of the Transporter panel van at the Bauma 2019 construction trade show on Monday. Officially designated Transporter 6.1, it isn't a completely new van but is a "large redesign" of the T6. Needless to say, we really want it, but unfortunately, we can't have it. In addition to the panel van layout you see here, the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 can also be had with windows (Kombi style) as well as a single or double cab pickup truck. It'll be powered by an array of 2.0-liter turbo diesel engines with outputs ranging from 89 to 196 horsepower.

Volkswagen Volkswagen Transporter 6.1

Among the changes is the switch to electric power steering from hydraulic, which has allowed VW to fit its workhorse with a bunch of active safety driver assists. The T6.1 can be had with Lane Assist, Park Assist, a side protection warning, Rear Traffic Alert, Trailer Assist, a dynamic Road Sign Display, as well as something that you won't likely find in a Passat: Cross Wind Assist. As you may have surmised, Cross Wind Assist stabilizes the top-heavy van in the event of strong winds. On the inside, the updated German work van now gets a 230-volt socket near the driver's seat and a lockable compartment underneath the passenger-side double bench. What's more, long pieces of cargo can now be partially stowed under that same double bench seat, increasing total cargo capacity by up to 400 millimeters.

Volkswagen Volkswagen Transporter 6.1