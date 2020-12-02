Watch VW’s New Transporter Van Go Full Send at the Nurburgring

The last thing most people consider when shopping for a van is its performance. How fast it does zero to 60 mph, whether it has a 401-horsepower Chevy V8, and its Nürburgring lap time are usually less important than cargo space or gas mileage. Yet for some reason, Volkswagen unleashed a prototype of its next-generation Transporter van on the infamous 'Ring, where it was filmed being pushed harder than some people would dare in a fully caged race car.

The new "T7" Transporter was captured by YouTube channel CarSpyMedia lapping on what's presumably an industry pool day, when registered automakers alone are allowed on the track. Its full camouflage, however, does little to hide its big, round badge up front and a silhouette that's the spitting image of less-camouflaged Transporters already seen in public. In its few brief flybys, the Transporter can be seen taking curbs like a touring car and screeching its tires all the way through corners, sometimes even rotating on entry—that driver is really thrashing it.