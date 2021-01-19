VW Made a New Harlequin Car to Brighten Up Everyone's 2021

Gone are the days of cars painted actual colors. Today, car buyers overwhelmingly favor grayscale, rather than eye-catching shades like blue, red, teal, or yellow. Or, as was the case with the short-lived Volkswagen Harlequin models, all of the above. Clearly sensing that the gloom of 2020 didn't bow out like the calendar year did, Volkswagen decided to lift the world's spirits by bringing back its most colorful of classics—that famed Harlequin.

This Monday, which was widely (and erroneously) reported to be the saddest day of the year, Volkswagen revealed a new Polo Harlequin concept, whose paint scheme it inherited from the 1995 original. Consisting of Chagall Blue, Ginster Yellow, Pistachio Green and Tornado Red, this palette originally appeared in a 1964 Beetle ad, which touted the car's serviceability with body panels in numerous colors.