States With Texting While Driving Bans Have Fewer ER Visits After Car Crashes: Study

Texting and driving is among one of the highest causes for distracted driving. And, according to the American Journal of Public Health, it's also responsible for a large number of motor vehicle crashes. A new study published earlier this year shows that states enacting a ban on texting while driving show a four-percent reduction in the number of emergency room visits post-accident.

The study examines data from 16 different U.S. states from 2007 to 2014, looking at the number of states which call for a ban on texting while driving and the number of motor vehicle-related hospitalizations.

On average, states that banned texting while driving reported a four-percent reduction in motor vehicle crash-related ER visits. Across all states, this accounts for an average of 1,632 car accident related hospital visits which may have been prevented thanks to the ban.