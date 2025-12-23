So Long, Nissan Versa: America’s Cheapest New Car Is Dead

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

One of the industry’s most recognizable economy cars will no longer be sold in America. Whether you frequent the local rental counter or simply have a fetish for affordable transportation, you’re no stranger to the subcompact Nissan Versa. Well, friend, it’s time to start saying your good-byes. Previously available as a hatchback but now sold exclusively as a sedan, the Versa is now transitioning to phase three for 2026: deadsies.

“In line with Nissan’s product strategy, the Nissan Versa ended production in December 2025 for the U.S. market,” Nissan Senior Product Communications Manager Josh Clifton told The Drive. “Nissan remains committed to offering affordable and stylish vehicles in the sedan segment with models like Sentra and Altima, while also offering strong value in the compact SUV segment with the Kicks.”

I’m not sure “fondness” is the word I’d use to describe my feelings toward Nissan’s subcompact. To me, it’s most noteworthy as the last car I reviewed as an employee of my first for-real automotive outlet. It’s also the car my now-wife and I rented to do Spring Mountain incognito after I bought my Blackwing. The wheezy little sedan got us from Vegas to Pahrump and back without drawing any unwanted attention, but to praise a Versa for its anonymity is akin to praising water for getting things wet.

With the Versa out of the market, it appears that the 2026 “cheapest car” nod will go to the Kia K4 at $23,385, but with automakers still finalizing their pricing, that could change. Most notably, Nissan’s own Sentra costs about $500 more.

