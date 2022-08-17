Buy This Nissan Versa Converted 3-Wheeler for $3,500 if You’re Brave

If you've always wanted a Nissan Versa but thought it had too many wheels, you're in luck. A three-wheeler build, located in Ohio, is now for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and it could be all yours for just $3,500.

In its original form, the 2007 Nissan Versa was available as a four-door sedan or a five-door hatch. The owner of this particular vehicle, though, decided it would do better as a three-wheeled, open-air autocycle.

To that end, the entire car has been chopped off behind the B-pillar. In its place is a new structure covered with some angular sheet metal enclosing the fuel tank. A singular rear wheel is mounted to this structure, complete with a tiny shock and spring assembly. There are also four round tail lights, but the look is more AutoZone trailer catalog than Nissan Skyline GT-R.

The roof has also been removed, surely leaving the remaining chassis as stiff as room-temperature brie. The current owner especially notes the "open-air roof," stating that the vehicle is ready for the new owner to turn it into a fully functional convertible.

At the very least, the conversion must have been easy to execute. Being front-wheel-drive, much of the rear end could be deleted without messing with the drivetrain in the slightest. I just hope the rear brake lines were plugged, as now there do not appear to be any rear brakes at all. It's also likely missing a functioning handbrake, too.

Despite the shed-built aesthetic, the owner claims the car rides and performs great. There's also "good air," an FM radio and CD player, and "good tires and brakes." Notably, though, the interior is a little worse for wear, with dirty floor mats and plenty of grime on the instrument cluster. The odometer reads an impressive 185,735 miles, though I can't say how much of that was racked up prior to the conversion.