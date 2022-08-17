Buy This Nissan Versa Converted 3-Wheeler for $3,500 if You’re Brave
Less is more? Maybe not this time.
If you've always wanted a Nissan Versa but thought it had too many wheels, you're in luck. A three-wheeler build, located in Ohio, is now for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and it could be all yours for just $3,500.
In its original form, the 2007 Nissan Versa was available as a four-door sedan or a five-door hatch. The owner of this particular vehicle, though, decided it would do better as a three-wheeled, open-air autocycle.
To that end, the entire car has been chopped off behind the B-pillar. In its place is a new structure covered with some angular sheet metal enclosing the fuel tank. A singular rear wheel is mounted to this structure, complete with a tiny shock and spring assembly. There are also four round tail lights, but the look is more AutoZone trailer catalog than Nissan Skyline GT-R.
The roof has also been removed, surely leaving the remaining chassis as stiff as room-temperature brie. The current owner especially notes the "open-air roof," stating that the vehicle is ready for the new owner to turn it into a fully functional convertible.
At the very least, the conversion must have been easy to execute. Being front-wheel-drive, much of the rear end could be deleted without messing with the drivetrain in the slightest. I just hope the rear brake lines were plugged, as now there do not appear to be any rear brakes at all. It's also likely missing a functioning handbrake, too.
Despite the shed-built aesthetic, the owner claims the car rides and performs great. There's also "good air," an FM radio and CD player, and "good tires and brakes." Notably, though, the interior is a little worse for wear, with dirty floor mats and plenty of grime on the instrument cluster. The odometer reads an impressive 185,735 miles, though I can't say how much of that was racked up prior to the conversion.
If you've got $3,500 you never want to see again, this could make a hilarious weekend buy or graduation gift. Heck, you'd be hard-pressed to find a funnier vehicle to take on the Gambler 500. Just don't expect law enforcement to turn a blind eye when you drive by in a car that looks straight out of a Dr. Seuss book.
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com
MORE TO READ
Related
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Adds a Wild DRS-Style Rear Wing
For the first time, Porsche’s most hardcore naturally aspirated car gets active aero elements to go along with the rest of its track-ready hardware.
Related
You Can Buy a 7-Seat Ford Super Duty SUV as the Excursion’s Unofficial Successor
Ford no longer builds an SUV based on the Super Duty, but MegaRexx has stepped in to fill the void.
Related