2023 Nissan Versa Is Now the Cheapest New Car in the US at $16,725

The peak of high car prices may not last much longer, but a new set of wheels still isn't cheap. Unless you're looking at a 2023 Nissan Versa, which at $16,725 including destination and delivery fees, is now the cheapest new car on sale in the United States.

Arriving with an updated front-end design, the updated Versa has a large menu of standard safety tech. It comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and automatic high beams. It also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, a new option for gray paint, and rolls off the production line on standard 15-inch steel wheels.

2023 Nissan Versa. Nissan

One base trims, they can be upgraded to alloy 16-inch wheels with the S Plus package, which also adds a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. That base trim is also the only version equipped with a five-speed manual transmission (a rarity and a treasure on a modern economy car), which is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four that generates 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

The next trim up with an automatic CVT lands at $18,495, while the top trim with new 17-inch alloy wheels comes in at $20,715. Regardless of trim level, Nissan offers an optional wireless phone charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and an 8-inch touchscreen. Blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts are also optional.

2023 Nissan Versa. Nissan

The Versa's closest competitor will be the 2023 Kia Rio, which starts almost $800 north of the Nissan and gets considerably better standard equipment. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are wireless by default, the Rio gets heated side mirrors, and its standard transmission is a CVT that returns one mpg better than the Nissan. There's no option for a manual though, which sounds like a complaint that only matters to car nerds until you consider that sticks double as security systems these days. That becomes even more important when you consider how big of a target Kias are to thieves.

If you haven't already made up your mind on which you'd prefer, the 2023 Nissan Versa will go on sale in December. Maybe a test drive will be the deciding factor, maybe not—dealer markups are still a minefield, even on cars as cheap as these.