2026 Nissan Sentra Puts a Weird Face on a Familiar Small Sedan

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The thing about the current Nissan Sentra is that while it was never very lively to drive, or beautiful, or especially unique, it was a decent deal for an affordable sedan with modern tech and a respectable interior. The new 10th-gen Sentra for 2026 doubles down on that proposition. Oh, sure—there’s still an SR trim, but don’t let that fool you. The Sentra is a compact for those who want a nice cheap new car, not by any means a fast one.

It starts with the Sentra’s exterior, which looks like a rather comprehensive rearranging of elements on the existing compact’s silhouette. The fascia is now more in line with those of Nissan’s current offerings, like the Murano and Ariya (actually, forget the Ariya), with its blacked-out faux grille and sharp jawline. The vertical black slashes that descend from the LED shelf that the projectors sit on are a bit much, but what modern car isn’t?

2026 Nissan Sentra SL. Nissan

Really, the changes that matter are on the inside, where the Sentra’s cabin again looks honestly not bad. The SL trim above is available with a blue faux-leather dash with blue elements on the seats and other areas of the interior, and it’s the colorway I’d have. On the flip side, the loss of hard, physical buttons for HVAC settings is bound to be frustrating; instead, drivers will now have to hunt and peck around a glossy panel. The 12.3-inch touchscreen will be standard across all trims, though the instrument cluster will vary. On the base S grade, it’s a 7-inch panel, and on all others, it’s 12.3 inches wide to match the center display.

Nissan appears to be especially proud of the Sentra’s cargo situation, saying it has “one of the lowest trunk liftover heights in its class,” and that the aperture for the tailgate has been optimized for ease of access. Additionally, all trims come with intelligent cruise control standard, which is nice to have.

2026 Nissan Sentra SL. Nissan

So far we haven’t been talking about the Sentra’s performance because it hasn’t really changed. There is still a single powertrain, carried over from the last-gen sedan: a naturally aspirated, two-liter four-cylinder good for 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, connected to a CVT that’s been “retuned” for smoother acceleration, per Nissan. All trims get independent strut front suspension with multi-link rear. That’s better than the Kicks, which uses a torsion-beam rear axle on some models.

The SR grade seen below aims to be perceived as sporty, with its all-black fascia treatment, but it’s important to note that aside from the cosmetic differences, it’s the same car as the others. We asked Takahiro Aiba, Nismo’s Chief Product Specialist, if there was any chance the Nismo version could return (there hasn’t been a Sentra Nismo since the eighth generation, in 2019), and all he could tell us was that the division cannot discuss future product plans. We get it—the guy’s got to concentrate on a new GT-R.

2026 Nissan Sentra SR. Nissan

Nissan isn’t yet talking about pricing for the new Sentra, and that will naturally determine if it’s a smart buy. For 2025, the sedan started at $22,835 delivered. Consider the rising cost of everything, plus the tariff situation (Nissan has discussed moving Sentra production to the U.S. but hasn’t confirmed it yet), and it’s almost assured that the sum will increase. The question, as ever, is by how much.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com