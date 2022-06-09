2023 Nissan Altima: New Fascia, Upgraded Infotainment, Same Engines

The Nissan Altima acquitted itself as a competent, comfortable vehicle when the sixth-generation model dropped in 2019. The Japanese automaker hasn't taken its foot off the pedal, though, and has announced the model will receive a comprehensive refresh for the 2023 model year.

The most obvious changes are visual. The front fascia has been given a new, cleaner design with a "black chrome" finish for the SR models. The updated Nissan logo is naturally present, front and center. There's also LED headlights as standard, and two new exterior colors in the form of Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic.

Nissan hasn't skimped on the wheels, either, with four new designs. There's 17" rims for the SV model, and unique 19" wheels for the SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo models. Inside, the interior gets new dual-stitch fabric for the SR models, while the instrument panel finishings have also been revised.

The infotainment system has been upgraded, featuring a new 12.3" HD display with multitouch control. Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay are present, and there's a phone charging pad and WiFi hotspot available, too. These features are standard on the SL and SR VC-Turbo models, while remaining an option on the SV trim. A Bose premium audio system is an option, while Alexa fans can also get the popular voice assistant up and running in the new Altima.

Nissan's Xtronic CVT transmission is standard across the range, with two engines to choose from. There's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, complete with Nissan's advanced Variable Compression technology. Only available in front-wheel drive configuration on the SR spec, it puts out 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque running on 93 octane. It's good for 25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined.

The other option is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, good for 188 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque in front-wheel drive trim. AWD models drop 6 hp and 2 lb-ft respectively. It's got better fuel economy than the VC Turbo at 31 mpg combined in FWD trim, though it drops by 1 to 2 mpg in the AWD models.

All-wheel-drive remains a significant feature of the Altima range. Nissan's system can send up to 50% torque to the rear, being a front-biased system. As per above, it's solely available with the 2.5-liter engine option.

The range overall is fairly straightforward, going from S to SV, SR, and SL in turn in increasing levels of equipment. The SR VC-Turbo is the sport model of the range, with its stiffer suspension and retuned steering, along with paddle shifters to emulate changing gears in the gearless CVT.

Naturally, there's also a comprehensive suite of active safety features available, with the usual cameras and forward-facing radar enabling speed-sensitive cruise control and lane-keeping abilities. There's also blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, as well as rear cross-traffic alert.

Overall, it's a simple facelift that doesn't mess with the Altima's established formula. It's an affordable sedan that gets you around without a lot of fuss, and now it's got a new sharper look and a more modern infotainment system to keep up with the times. Sedan fans and the rental car set will appreciate those touches, and it's sure to keep on being "that sedan that's not a Camry" as the Altima always has.